XCentium Recognized on the 2026 MES Midmarket 100 List

Recognition highlights XCentium’s commitment to helping midsize organizations modernize digital experiences through practical, scalable technology solutions

We focus on helping clients make meaningful progress without taking on unnecessary complexity, delivering solutions that create value today while supporting growth over time.” — Amrit Raj, Managing Partner

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XCentium , an award-winning digital consultancy with deep platform expertise across digital experience and commerce, AI, data, and cloud, today announced it has been recognized on the 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list by MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company.The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. These vendors are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation, and success for their midsize customers.MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors are selected based on their go-to-market strategy, innovation, and ability to help midsize organizations achieve meaningful business outcomes.XCentium was recognized for its commitment to helping midsize organizations modernize digital experiences without introducing unnecessary complexity. The company helps organizations modernize legacy systems, connect digital ecosystems, improve customer experiences, and build scalable foundations for long-term growth. Its approach emphasizes practical execution, phased modernization, and the use of accelerators and implementation patterns that help reduce risk and accelerate time to value.“The Midmarket 100 highlights the technology vendors that genuinely understand—and actively champion—the distinct needs of midsize organizations,” said Samara Lynn, Senior Editor of MES Computing at The Channel Company. “These companies are true partners, equipping midmarket IT teams to overcome their toughest challenges so they can innovate and accelerate growth. We’re excited to watch how these vendors continue to evolve and strengthen the midmarket ecosystem.”"Being recognized on the MES Midmarket 100 reflects XCentium's commitment to helping midsize organizations modernize in practical, manageable ways," said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner at XCentium. "Many organizations are under pressure to improve customer experiences and modernize technology while working with lean teams and finite resources. We focus on helping clients make meaningful progress without taking on unnecessary complexity, delivering solutions that create value today while supporting growth over time."XCentium's approach is designed to help organizations modernize incrementally, adopt new capabilities at a sustainable pace, and build for future growth through practical, scalable technology solutions.About XCentiumXCentium is an award-winning consultancy that helps global brands design, build, and optimize digital experiences. The company combines deep expertise across digital experience and commerce platforms, as well as AI, data, and cloud, with senior-led teams and a client-first approach to deliver measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit XCentium.com.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.ContactsEugene SefanovVice President, MarketingXCentiumSamara LynnThe Channel Companyslynn@thechannelcompany.com

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