Windsurf Announces Strategic Partnership with XCentium to Accelerate AI-Driven Software Development Across the Enterprise

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windsurf, the leading provider of AI-powered development tools purpose-built for the enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with XCentium, a premier provider of digital business transformation solutions. By combining WIndsurf’s AI-engineering solutions with XCentium’s digital and cloud platform expertise, this partnership enables enterprises to accelerate development, fortify performance, and confidently scale AI-driven innovations.“This partnership with XCentium reinforces our commitment to helping enterprise engineering teams operate in a continuous state of flow,” said Gardner Johnson, Global Head of Partnerships at Windsurf. “Together, we’re not just making developers faster—we’re helping entire organizations move more strategically, securely, and efficiently.”As an official partner, XCentium will collaborate with Windsurf on joint go-to-market initiatives, including executive briefings, co-hosted field events, and integrated business solutions that meet complex industry needs. Windsurf’s platform offers enterprise-grade governance—including FedRAMP High and zero data retention—ensuring development teams can move fast without compromising trust.“Our clients are asking how to embed AI meaningfully into their software development lifecycle,” said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner at XCentium. “Partnering with Windsurf enables us to bring AI-powered development directly into the hands of cross-functional teams—accelerating delivery, improving quality, and freeing engineers to focus on innovation instead of repetition.”This partnership is part of Windsurf’s broader commitment to building a partner-led ecosystem, where strategic collaborators like XCentium help organizations turn developer time savings into tangible competitive advantage.About WindsurfWindsurf is the agentic AI development platform that transforms how enterprises build software. By empowering high-agency engineers and providing frictionless, secure development environments, Windsurf helps organizations unlock deep focus, ship faster, and scale smarter. Learn more at [windsurf.ai] Windsurf is now a part of Cognition, the iconic company that created Devin, the first autonomous software engineer. Learn more at [cognition.ai] About XCentiumXCentium is an award-winning digital consultancy that helps organizations design, build, and optimize world-class digital, commerce and cloud experiences. We empower businesses to connect with their customers in meaningful ways - turning vision into value at every step of the digital journey.XCentium is trusted by global brands across industries for our deep technical expertise, collaborative partnerships, and focus on real-world results. Learn more at: [XCentium.com]

