XCentium Launches Digital Platform for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) on Sitecore XM Cloud and OrderCloud

Transformative digital experience sets new standard for public sector modernization

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XCentium , a leading digital consultancy specializing in enterprise experience and commerce platforms, today announced the successful launch of a next-generation digital platform for Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC). Built on Sitecore XM Cloud and OrderCloud, the new composable architecture marks a major milestone in AGLC’s digital transformation journey.The launch replaces AGLC’s Sitecore XP and Commerce 9.3 systems with a cloud-native solution that dramatically improves scalability, speed, and operational agility. Purpose-built to support AGLC’s Cannabis B2B operations, the modern platform includes a dynamic, public-facing retailer portal and a comprehensive admin portal designed to streamline internal workflows and elevate the digital experience for AGLC’s retailer network.A Next-Generation Platform for a Forward-Thinking OrganizationDeveloped using the latest version of Next.js and hosted on Vercel, the new solution delivers enhanced performance, faster time to market, and greater agility for content and commerce operations. The customer-facing site provides an intuitive interface for AGLC’s retailers, while the admin portal powers end-to-end back-office workflows including catalog and pricing management, inventory tracking, order processing, returns, and reporting for internal users.The platform also features deep integration with AGLC’s internal systems and third-party vendors, ensuring smooth data exchange and operational efficiency.Setting a New Benchmark in Public Sector InnovationThis launch is one of the first large-scale public sector implementations to combine Sitecore XM Cloud and OrderCloud, demonstrating how composable architecture can meet the complex needs of regulated industries. It also builds on a long-standing partnership between AGLC and XCentium, which has spanned more than five years and multiple phases of digital growth.“This project is a clear example of how legacy systems can be reimagined with modern, cloud-native technologies,” said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner at XCentium. “We are proud to partner with AGLC and Sitecore on this important initiative and excited to see what comes next.”Future-Ready FoundationWith the new digital platform in place, AGLC is well-positioned to scale its operations, respond to evolving regulatory needs, and deliver ongoing improvements in service delivery. XCentium remains committed to supporting AGLC with scalable, secure, and adaptable solutions that enable continuous innovation.About AGLCAlberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) is the Government of Alberta’s crown commercial enterprise and regulatory agency, responsible for overseeing gaming, liquor, and cannabis activities in the province. AGLC supports public programs and services while promoting responsible access, consumer safety, and community well-being.Learn more: https://aglc.ca About SitecoreSitecore creates digital experiences so powerful they connect the world. Our agentic experience platform makes it simple for marketers to reach, engage, and serve customers with tailored journeys that make their stories relevant. With AI at the core, Sitecore transforms content delivery, drives engagement, and unlocks personalization at scale, redefining what’s possible in digital experience.Learn more: https://www.sitecore.com About XCentiumXCentium is an award-winning digital consultancy that helps enterprise organizations design, build, and optimize world-class experience and commerce platforms. With deep expertise in Sitecore, composable architecture, cloud-native development, and systems integration, XCentium enables clients to unlock growth through digital innovation.Learn more: https://www.xcentium.com

