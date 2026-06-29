A' Sporting Goods Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award

A' Sporting Goods Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from sporting goods designers, fitness brands and recreation equipment innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards. The A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards are open for entries by Sporting Goods Designers , Fitness Equipment Designers, Recreation Equipment Designers, Industrial Designers, Product Designers, Sporting Goods Brands, Sports Equipment Manufacturers, Fitness Brands, Outdoor Recreation Brands, Sporting Goods Manufacturers, Sports Wear Manufacturers, Recreation Equipment Manufacturers, Design Consultants, Fitness Professionals, Recreation Professionals, Sporting Goods Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were purposefully designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition provides free entry for preliminary evaluation, Sporting Goods Designers, Fitness Equipment Designers, Recreation Equipment Designers, Industrial Designers, Product Designers, Sporting Goods Brands, Sports Equipment Manufacturers, Fitness Brands, Outdoor Recreation Brands, Sporting Goods Manufacturers, Sports Wear Manufacturers, Recreation Equipment Manufacturers, Design Consultants, Fitness Professionals, Recreation Professionals, Sporting Goods Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Sporting Goods Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Sporting Goods Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in sporting goods, fitness and recreation equipment design, the A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through active lifestyles, health-focused innovation and well-designed recreational products. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting equipment that enhances athletic performance, safety, comfort and accessibility, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers and manufacturers to develop products that support healthier, more active communities.Sporting Goods Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards will be granted the highly respected A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Sporting Goods Awards.The following are some representative sporting goods projects that could be submitted to A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards : Basketballs, Tennis Rackets, Yoga Mats, Performance Running Shoes, Dumbbells, Bicycles, Boxing Gloves, Swim Goggles and More. Sporting Goods Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/41 Award for Good Sporting Goods DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Sporting Goods Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Sporting Goods Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards.Sporting Goods Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, sports industry professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=41 to see past winners of the A' International Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/41 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all disciplines of design, innovation and creativity. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the long-term value of good design while increasing public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies and manufacturers to create innovative products and meaningful user experiences, the A' Design Awards aim to foster progress and contribute positively to society through thoughtful design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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