Bureau / Program: Maine Healthy Soils Program, Agriculture Resource Development
Date: July 9, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: 6th Gen Farm, 1696 Town Line Rd. Merrill
Event Type: Workshop/Training

Field talk will cover different soil health practices on this beginning farm, plant diagnostic tests for stress vs disease, rotation plants, pest scouting and water management.

Cost: Free
Co-Sponsor: Southern Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District
Related Website