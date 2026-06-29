Bureau / Program: Maine Healthy Soils Program, Agriculture Resource Development

Date: July 9, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: 6th Gen Farm, 1696 Town Line Rd. Merrill

Event Type: Workshop/Training Field talk will cover different soil health practices on this beginning farm, plant diagnostic tests for stress vs disease, rotation plants, pest scouting and water management. Cost: Free

Co-Sponsor: Southern Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District

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