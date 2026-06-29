Understanding Your Soil
Bureau / Program: Maine Healthy Soils Program, Agriculture Resource Development
Date: July 9, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: 6th Gen Farm, 1696 Town Line Rd. Merrill
Event Type: Workshop/Training
Field talk will cover different soil health practices on this beginning farm, plant diagnostic tests for stress vs disease, rotation plants, pest scouting and water management.
Cost: Free
Co-Sponsor: Southern Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District
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