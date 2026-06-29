Bureau / Program: Agriculture Resource Development

Date: July 9, 2026 - July 12, 2026

Location: South Hiram, Maine

Event Type: Fair Old-fashion fair, unique exhibit halls, lots of livestock, midway, drag racing and animal pull events. Join Meeting Related Website



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