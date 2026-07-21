Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service

Date: July 22, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Duncan Howlett Forest, Lovell

Event Type: Workshop/Training Join Western Maine Chapter Leader and Maine Forest Service District Forester Mike Richard and Maine Woodland Owner staff for a program for landowners to tour a recently completed pre-commercial thinning operation on this Land Trust property. We'll discuss details and benefits of the operation, management goals, and landowner assistance programs including Woodwise Reslience and Natural Resources Conservation Service EQIP and CSP. Registration is not required, but please let Mike Richard know that you're coming! Contact Name: Maine Forest Service District Forester Mike Richard

Contact Phone: (207) 441-3276

Contact Email: michael.b.richard@maine.gov



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