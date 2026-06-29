Delta County Enacts Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

DELTA COUNTY, CO (6/28/2026)

Delta County will be entering Stage 2 Fire Restrictions effective Monday, June 29, 2026 at 12:01 am. The decision to implement Stage 2 fire restrictions was made after thoughtful consideration by the Sheriff and Fire Protection District Chiefs to work together to prevent human-caused wildfires.

“Given the extremely dry conditions in Delta County, severe fire weather we are experiencing with no significant moisture in the forecast and large, rapidly growing wildfires in Mesa and Ouray Counties which are threatening communities; Stage 2 fire restrictions are needed to help prevent a catastrophic wildfire from starting in Delta County,” said Sheriff Mark Taylor.

On Sunday, June 28, 2026, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation, Red Flag Warning for Delta County and most of the Western Slope. These weather conditions are fueling rapid wildfire growth which can quickly threaten communities. Due to multiple large wildfires burning across Western Colorado and neighboring states, wildfire response resources are becoming limited. Delta County needs to take every action possible to prevent a new wildfire from starting in Delta County.

Stage 2 restrictions prohibit the following activities:

The building, maintaining or use of any fire that is produced by wood or charcoal and is not liquid or gas fueled. This includes but is not limited to camp fires, wood fire pits, portable chimineas, charcoal BBQ grills, and tiki torches.

All open and agricultural burning is prohibited. As a reminder, the use of burn barrels or the burning of trash is always illegal in Delta County per County Ordinance.

The use of explosives or fireworks of any kind as defined pursuant to C.R.S. § 30-15-401(1)(n.7) to include the use of exploding targets and tracer ammunition.

Driving a motor vehicle (including OHVs) off of an established public road or motorized trail, or parking in an area that is not an established parking area clear of flammable vegetation within 10-feet of the vehicle;

Smoking outside in an area NOT clear of combustible materials or the disposal of a cigarette butt from a moving vehicle or on the ground in combustible material.

The Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management encourage all residents and visitors to take pro-active steps to mitigate wildfire risk and be extra vigilant with anything that can create a spark!

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions apply to all unincorporated areas of Delta County including Crawford and Sweitzer Lake State Parks and State Wildlife Areas. Restrictions will also apply within the Town limits of any municipality which elects by appropriate ordinance or resolution to adopt and apply the fire restrictions within their jurisdiction. Residents who live in the City of Delta or Towns of Cedaredge, Orchard City, Paonia, Hotchkiss or Crawford are encouraged to check with their Town Hall about restrictions in town limits.

Delta County restrictions do not apply to lands managed by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, the Bureau of Reclamation, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) or the National Park Service as restrictions are implemented on those lands by the managing agency. Residents who are planning recreational activities should check the latest fire restrictions on federal lands and in neighboring counties by visiting WestSlopeFireInfo.com.

For full information on what is and is not allowed, please visit the Delta County Fire Restriction page and download the Stage 2 Fire Restriction Order and infographic.

Violation of Stage 2 Fire Restrictions may result in a citation. If a fire started in violation of Fire Restrictions burns onto the property of another or starts a wildfire, individuals found responsible may be liable for restitution costs including wildfire suppression expenses, property damage and other associated costs.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are being implemented to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires and will remain in effect until weather conditions improve and are rescinded by Order of the Sheriff.

Residents, visitors and businesses are encouraged to stay proactive and informed this summer by taking the following steps:

• Sign up for Delta County Alerts – the official emergency alert platform for Delta County by visiting DeltaCountyCO.gov/Alerts;

• Mitigate the wildfire risk to your home by creating defensible space and hardening your home to fire embers. Learn more at the CO State Forest Website.

• Build a Go-Kit, gather important documents and irreplaceable belongings and create detailed inventories of your home contents before an evacuation order is issued Learn more about how to Build a Kit and Evacuation plan at Ready.gov/Plan;

Please help us protect the beauty and resources of Delta County by adhering to fire restrictions and exercising caution when recreating this 4th of July Holiday weekend!