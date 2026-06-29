iDenfy has connected Belgium's .beID to its identity verification platform

Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy

iDenfy has connected Belgium's .beID national smart card authentication system, for non-document verification onboarding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iDenfy , a global RegTech company for identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, announced a new addition to its digital ID suite, .beID. The new eID workflow integration brings Belgium’s national smart card identity system into iDenfy’s existing non-document verification onboarding solutions, allowing businesses to integrate more native, already familiar onboarding flows in various markets. Currently, using iDenfy, businesses will be able to verify Belgian users through their government-issued eID card, replacing the need for a physical ID document capture at the onboarding stage.The Belgian Electronic Identity Card (.beID) was first officially introduced in 2002. It’s considered to be one of the most established national electronic identity systems in Europe. In 2012, 99% of Belgian citizens over the age of 12 had received the cards, and the system was already used for online authentication by millions of users. The scope has now widened. Since being in circulation for over two decades and becoming the standard identification instrument, .beID is the go-to onboarding method across public administration, banking, healthcare, and private sector services..beID works like a card authentication service, meaning the user inserts their physical smart card into a card reader and enters their PIN. The chip embedded in the card then signs a cryptographic challenge using its certificates, returning verified identity attributes directly from the government-issued credential. This process eliminates the image capture and optical character recognition steps that document-based verification relies on, along with the image quality failures and lighting issues that accompany them. The system operates under the PKCS#11 and OIDC standards and carries eIDAS Level of Assurance High certification, the highest category in the European identity assurance framework. During every single verification, .beID scans the user’s given name, family name, and date of birth as deterministic attributes, which are delivered directly from chip-level certificates and not extracted from a photographed surface.Critically, .beID replaces the traditional physical ID document scan entirely, not partially. For Belgian users who present their eID card through this integration, there is no residual need for document photography capture. The chip-level credential covers the full scope of what a document scan would otherwise provide, at a higher level of assurance and without the failure points that image-based capture introduces. A business that routes Belgian users through the .beID verification path does not offer just an alternative to document scanning. According to iDenfy’s CEO, Domantas Ciulde, it’s replacing it with a process that’s more reliable, more secure, and more legally robust under European regulation:“Users are often picky, even when it comes to processes like user verification. This year at iDenfy, we started to look into not only industry specifics but also market nuances that each country has. That’s how the idea of adding digital IDs to our stack was born.”For businesses, the compliance position is clear. Under Regulation (EU) 2024/1183, the eIDAS 2.0 framework requires all 27 EU member states to make at least one EU Digital Identity Wallet available to citizens by December 31, 2026, and obliges banks, payment institutions, and electronic money providers to accept digital IDs as a valid method for Strong Customer Authentication. Belgium’s .beID infrastructure is already aligned with those requirements at the highest assurance level. A business that serves Belgian users, solely relying on document photography to verify identities, is operating below the standard that both regulators and users expect.The beID integration was built to operate alongside the platform’s standard document-based KYC flow. Businesses can now configure the platform to route Belgian users to the .beID digital verification path automatically and take advantage of its full ID scan replacement capability. The combined flow is available to all iDenfy users at no additional cost and can be activated through the dashboard settings. If needed, document-based workflows can be used at the same time as a way not to lose the customer and convert more users through an onboarding process that they already use and know in their country. iDenfy’s system detects the user’s IP and shows the right onboarding flow automatically.“.beID is not a convenience layer on top of the Belgian identity system. Every eligible citizen has one, every government service accepts it, and the chip-level cryptographic process it uses is more secure than just a photograph of a document. Adding beID to our platform means our clients can verify Belgian users the way the Belgian government intended them to be verified,” commented Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.iDenfy’s platform currently covers over 16,000+ government-issued documents across over 200+ countries and territories. The addition of .beID extends the non-document layer of that coverage with a credential that goes further than most, replacing document scanning entirely for Belgian users rather than supplementing it. Cases that fall outside automated parameters are reviewed by iDenfy’s internal compliance team, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no interruptions for weekends or public holidays..beID support is available now across iDenfy’s identity verification platform. For integration documentation and a full list of supported electronic identity methods, visit https://eid.idenfy.com/

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