iDenfy connected Brazil's Digital CNH as a new e-driver’s license onboarding method

iDenfy is broadening its eID list with Brazil’s electronic version of the national driver’s license verification

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iDenfy , a global provider of identity verification and fraud prevention tools, announced the addition of the Digital CNH (Carteira Nacional de Habilitação, Brazil's digital driver's license) to its electronic identity verification platform. This adds to a growing collection of Latin American identification document types available on iDenfy. Brazilian users who previously had to rely on international bank identity sources now have a new credential they can use for verification on their phones.Brazil's Digital CNH is issued by the country's national government authority and holds the same legal standing as the physical driver's license card. According to iDenfy, Brazil has seen rapid adoption of digital government credentials in recent years, and the Digital CNH has become one of the most commonly used identity documents among Brazilian citizens who interact with digital services. As a result, the RegTech company is continuing its scaling process to add more non-document identity methods that draw verified data directly from official sources rather than requiring a physical document scan.Currently, iDenfy’s platform covers over 16,000+ government-issued documents across over 200+ countries and territories. The additional integration connects the Digital CNH driving license document that lets iDenfy confirm a user's identity data in real time. iDenfy has built this option into its own Know Your Customer (KYC) and digital ID verification workflow, meaning Brazilian users can now verify their identity without the need to photograph a physical card or upload a separate proof of identity. From a business perspective, this is a straightforward addition that does not require any new integration work and results in a faster, more reliable identity verification workflow for the Brazilian population.The app behind the Digital CNH already counts more than 68 million active users, reflecting an adoption rate of roughly 31% among the license holders. Brazil's population stands at roughly 163 million people aged 18 years or older who hold identity documents.“We continue testing these non-document workflows across Latin America, and Brazil is a natural next step given how widely the Digital CNH is already used,” explained Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy. “We started with document-based verification in the region, and now we are bringing more native, government-backed methods into the platform so businesses can offer their Brazilian users a smoother path to onboarding.”Document-based identity verification in Brazil often requires additional steps, such as capturing both sides of a physical ID and completing a liveness detection check to confirm the user is present and genuine. iDenfy claims that verifying identity through the Digital CNH removes several of these steps, since the data is confirmed directly against an authoritative government source rather than extracted from a photographed document. Since KYC verification is now a familiar process for most users, expectations around speed and simplicity have increased, and any additional friction can lead to drop-off during onboarding."With non-document methods like the Digital CNH, iDenfy’s goal is to reduce the number of steps a user has to take while keeping the verification just as reliable as a traditional document check," added iDenfy's CEO, Domantas Ciulde.With every completed Digital CNH verification, iDenfy's integration cross-checks the user's full name, date of birth, and license status directly against the issuing authority's records in real time. The end user does not need to manually enter this information to minimize both onboarding time and the chance for data entry errors. iDenfy's team notes that this method is particularly useful for Brazilian businesses in banking, fintech, and e-commerce sectors that require a dependable identity check in the sign-up process.In addition, businesses can configure the platform to offer the Digital CNH as a primary verification path or as a fallback option when document capture is unavailable or fails due to image quality or lighting conditions, as an extra scenario that iDenfy's internal data identifies as a frequent reason for session drop-off. Cases that fall outside automated parameters are reviewed by iDenfy's internal compliance team, which operates 24 hours a day, non-stop, to maintain accurate results and avoid loopholes for fraudulent sign-up attempts.Digital CNH support is available now across iDenfy's identity verification platform. For integration documentation and a full list of supported electronic identity methods, visit https://eid.idenfy.com/

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