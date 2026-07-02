iDenfy adds Finnish Trust Network (FTN) into its electronic identity verification platform

Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy

Now with iDenfy, Finnish FTN users can add the credentials they use daily for banking and public services

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iDenfy , a global RegTech platform specializing in identity verification and fraud prevention tools, announced the integration of Finnish Trust Network (FTN) into its electronic identity (eID) verification platform. This new addition brings Finland's unified authentication network onboarding solution into iDenfy's non-document verification platform, expanding its selection, especially relevant for eIDAS compliance in the EU, allowing businesses to verify users in a native method that’s already familiar to them. Now, with iDenfy, Finnish users can add the credentials they use daily for banking and public services, without the need to upload a physical ID document during onboarding.Finland's Trust Network, known as FTN, is one of the most mature digital identity, or eID, frameworks in Europe. It unites famous banks, such as Nordea or Danske Bank, and has over 4 million active users. According to iDenfy, in a market like Finland, users sometimes prefer logging in to a platform or service via their banking credentials. As a result, the RegTech giant is continuing its scaling process, adopting more eIDs and digital onboarding methods that do not require taking a physical ID document out of one’s pocket. Currently, iDenfy claims that Finland’s FTN network has a 90% adoption rate among the population, which has helped this eID identity proofing method become the standard for secure authentication in Finland.The FTN network operates by connecting bank-issued eIDs and mobile IDs under a single regulated framework, approved by eIDAS compliance and operated by major mobile operators like DNA, Elisa, and Telia. iDenfy has integrated all of them into its own Know Your Customer (KYC) and digital ID verification network, meaning iDenfy’s Finnish users can now verify their identity through whichever FTN network provider they already use, whether that is their bank or their mobile operator, without needing a separate credential for each service. From a business perspective, this is a no-code, stress-free decision for a faster and simpler ID verification workflow in the market.“We continue testing these non-doc workflows, and they have proved to be a success. We started from scratch, integrating Sweden’s BankID, and now have plans to continue to add more countries to the list, bringing more native, user-friendly workflow options to our users,” explained Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.In general, FTN is accepted broadly across both public sector platforms and private sector services. For any business that serves Finnish users, FTN coverage is not a supplementary option but the standard onboarding path. iDenfy claims that this onboarding method will help improve conversion rates, with estimates reaching at least 20% compared to document-based ID verification, where extra steps like ID document upload or Proof of Address, like a utility bill upload, are required. Since KYC verification isn’t a new process, users now compare their experience with other ID verification experiences that they had online, and if anything seems out of touch or not as safe or easy as the previous KYC session they had, even on a different platform, they tend to abandon the process entirely.“With eID methods like the Finnish FTN’s digital ID workflows, our goal is to minimize confusion and onboard users with an already established and trusted process that they use daily,” added iDenfy’s CEO, Domantas Ciulde.With every successfully completed ID verification, iDenfy’s FTN integration shows the user's full name, date of birth, address, city, postal code, and country in the system, cross-matching the information and checking it in real-time to see if it’s genuine. The end user doesn’t have to enter this portion of their personal information manually, which helps save time. As a result, iDenfy’s team claims that the FTN method is particularly useful for Finnish businesses that need more than a name confirmation at the start of onboarding to cover address verification and demographic data within a single authentication journey.The FTN integration on iDenfy was built to operate alongside the platform's standard document-based KYC flow. Businesses can configure the platform to route users to an electronic ID verification path automatically when document capture is unavailable or fails due to image quality or lighting conditions, a scenario that iDenfy's internal data identifies as a recurring source of session drop-off.The combined flow is available to all iDenfy clients at no additional cost and can be activated through dashboard settings without new integration work. The addition of FTN extends the non-document layer of that coverage, giving businesses serving Finnish users a complete verification toolkit that handles both document-based and network-delegated identity presentation within a single system. Cases that fall outside automated parameters are accurately reviewed by iDenfy's internal compliance team, which operates 24 hours a day, non-stop, to guarantee the best user experience and identification accuracy.It’s worth mentioning that under the eIDAS 2.0 framework (Regulation (EU) 2024/1183), it’s required for all 27 EU member states to make at least one EU Digital Identity Wallet available to citizens by December 31, 2026. This obliges banks, payment institutions, as well as electronic money providers and other regulated entities to accept network-based credentials, such as those offered by FNT and iDenfy’s platform, as a valid method for Strong Customer Authentication.“What distinguishes FTN is the volume and richness of verified data it returns on a single authentication event. A business can confirm identity, verify address, and collect demographic attributes in one step, without asking the user to fill out a form or upload a document. This is why FTN is a meaningful upgrade,” commented Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy.FTN support is available now across iDenfy's identity verification platform. For integration documentation and a full list of supported electronic identity methods, visit https://eid.idenfy.com/

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