SDG Hero Recognized as a 2026 Excellence Program under the Action Plan for Global Youth Development Programs

SDG Hero was selected as a 2026 Excellence Program under the Action Plan for Global Youth Development Programs. A group photo from 2026 World Youth Development Forum Game Masters in Nigeria

Our goal is to make sustainability education engaging and accessible, so young learners can understand global challenges through play, collaboration, and creativity — and take meaningful action.” — Yinan Kuang, global operations director of SDG Hero

SHANGHAI AND WUHAN, CHINA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDG Hero : Game-based Education Program for Sustainable Development, launched by Boke Foundation , has been selected as a 2026 Excellence Program under the Action Plan for Global Youth Development Programs during the 2026 Acceleration Week for Global Youth Development Programs, part of the World Youth Development Forum (WYDF).Recognized within the Lifelong Learning and Upskilling program area, SDG Hero highlights the potential of game-based learning to help children and young people understand sustainability challenges, collaborate with peers, and turn global issues into creative local action.From 11 to 17 June 2026, the 2026 Acceleration Week for Global Youth Development Programs brought together youth leaders, program representatives, mentors, and international development partners from around the world. Through program presentations, mentorship sessions, peer learning, and partnership exchanges, participating initiatives explored new approaches to youth development, education innovation, and global collaboration.During the Acceleration Week, the SDG Hero team exchanged experiences with youth organizations, social enterprises, educators, and development practitioners from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Discussions focused on sustainability education, multilingual localization, youth capacity building, and potential co-creation opportunities.SDG Hero was recognized for its innovative education model, which combines educational board game toolkits, interactive workshops, sustainability-themed learning modules, and a global network of trained Game Masters who facilitate learning in schools and communities.Behind SDG Hero’s growth is a global community of Game Masters — educators, youth volunteers, community workers, designers, students, and young changemakers who bring the program to life in local settings. They turn the SDGs into learning experiences that children can understand, discuss, and create with. Through their work, global issues become local conversations, and educational ideas become meaningful learning moments.Being selected as a 2026 Excellence Program is both an honor and a responsibility. Looking ahead, Boke Foundation will continue to strengthen the SDG Hero global education network, deepen collaboration with schools, educators, international organizations, non-profit partners, and youth-led initiatives, and bring game-based sustainability education to more communities worldwide.By making sustainability education more engaging, accessible, and locally adaptable, SDG Hero aims to help more young people become active learners, creative problem-solvers, and future changemakers.About Boke FoundationEstablished in 2019, Boke Foundation focuses on education equity, digital literacy, public health, and sustainable development. The foundation explores creative ways to integrate gamification, digital tools, and public-interest education to support young people in learning, thinking, and taking action.About SDG HeroSDG Hero is a global game-based learning initiative launched by Boke Foundation and Boke Technology Group. Designed for children and young people aged 9 to 16, it uses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as a framework to turn global challenges into interactive learning experiences. To date, SDG Hero has reached over 100,000 young people in more than 60 countries and regions and trained more than 1,800 Game Masters worldwide.

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