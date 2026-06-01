BOKE Foundation Joins the United Nations University Global AI Network

New Member Announcement: BOKE Foundation and SDG Hero join the UNU Global AI Network BOKE Foundation team with Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector of the United Nations University and UN Under-Secretary-General

Exploring a New Global Pathway for “AI + Game-Based Learning + Education for Sustainable Development”

上海, 上海, CHINA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 26, 2026, the United Nations University Global AI Network officially announced BOKE Foundation as a new member of the network. BOKE Foundation joins the network with its flagship initiative, SDG Hero , a global education program for sustainable development, as a representative practice for collaboration and knowledge sharing. This marks an important step in BOKE Foundation’s continued exploration of AI, game-based learning, and Education for Sustainable Development, while opening broader opportunities for international exchange, collaboration, and co-creation with global partners.This marks an important step in BOKE Foundation’s continued exploration of AI, game-based learning, and Education for Sustainable Development (ESD). It also provides a broader international platform for SDG Hero to exchange knowledge, share experiences, and co-create solutions with global partners.The United Nations University Global AI Network is a global multi-stakeholder platform initiated by the United Nations University. It brings together members from academia, the private sector, international organizations, government institutions, and civil society to exchange knowledge and collaborate on issues related to AI governance, sustainable development, educational equity, and inclusive innovation.Since its launch, the network has attracted more than 100 members from over 36 countries and regions, gradually forming a cross-disciplinary, cross-regional, and cross-sectoral collaboration ecosystem. The network also places strong emphasis on the participation and representation of the Global South, helping bring practical experiences from developing regions into global conversations on AI governance and innovation.By joining the network, BOKE Foundation will have the opportunity to engage with global partners in knowledge sharing, collaborative research, solution co-creation, evidence-based policy discussions, and AI capacity building. This not only creates new opportunities for international exchange, but also enables the philanthropic education innovation represented by SDG Hero to enter a higher-level global dialogue.BOKE Foundation’s engagement with the United Nations University did not begin with its membership in the Global AI Network.In recent years, BOKE Foundation has been invited twice to participate in the UNU Macau AI Conference, where it shared SDG Hero’s practical experience in educational innovation and sustainable development.In addition, BOKE Foundation’s case paper on SDG Hero, titled “AI-Driven Gamified Education for Sustainable Development: Bridging Global Gaps Through the SDG Hero Program,” has been included in the UNU Macau and Springer book series on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Development.These continued exchanges, from conference presentations to academic case development and now participation in the UNU Global AI Network, reflect SDG Hero’s growing role as a practical example of how AI, game-based learning, and sustainable development education can be integrated and shared with global peers.In the practice of SDG Hero, AI is not designed to replace educators. Instead, it is used to help educators better serve children and young people across different cultural, linguistic, and resource contexts.On the one hand, AI can help educational content adapt more efficiently to different languages, cultures, and teaching environments. For example, in topics such as climate change, biodiversity, and public health, AI can support the development of locally relevant case studies, learning tasks, and interactive materials, enabling educators to conduct more effective localized teaching.On the other hand, AI can also help the program better analyze feedback from Game Masters and students around the world, identify learning needs across regions, and continuously improve the design of toolkits and workshops.For a global philanthropic education program operating across languages, cultures, and regions, the value of AI lies not only in improving efficiency. More importantly, it can help quality educational resources overcome barriers of geography, language, and access, allowing more children to engage with sustainability issues in an open, inclusive, and enjoyable way.Joining the United Nations University Global AI Network represents an important step for BOKE Foundation in participating in global dialogue on AI and education for sustainable development.Moving forward, BOKE Foundation will continue to take SDG Hero as a core practice to share China’s experience in philanthropic education innovation, and to participate in international exchanges on AI, educational equity, Global South innovation, youth empowerment, and sustainable development.The value of technology ultimately lies in human development. BOKE Foundation looks forward to working with global partners to explore how AI can better serve educational equity, youth empowerment, and a more sustainable future.Through SDG Hero, BOKE Foundation will continue to promote the integration of AI, game-based learning, and Education for Sustainable Development, enabling more young people to understand the world, care about the world, and take action to help change the world through engaging, open, and inclusive learning experiences.About Shanghai BOKE Foundation Shanghai BOKE Foundation was initiated by BOKE Technology Group in 2019. The Foundation has long focused on educational equity, digital literacy, public health, and sustainable development. Guided by the mission of “making meaningful philanthropy more engaging,” BOKE Foundation continues to explore new ways to integrate gamification, digital technologies, and public-interest education, helping young people learn, reflect, and take action on real-world issues.About SDG HeroSDG Hero is a game-based education program for sustainable development jointly initiated by Shanghai BOKE Foundation and BOKE Technology Group. Designed for young people aged 9 to 16, the program uses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as its content framework. Through board-game toolkits, interactive workshops, Game Master training, and a global educator network, SDG Hero transforms complex global issues into learning experiences that children can understand, discuss, create, and act upon.To date, SDG Hero has been implemented in more than 60 countries and regions, reaching over 100,000 young people, training more than 1,800 Game Masters, and building partnerships with educators, NGOs, schools, and international organizations worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.