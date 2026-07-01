SDG Hero: Defeat the Leuk-Monster Named Health & Wellbeing Winner at 2026 GeSI Digital with Purpose Global Awards

Award presentation at the 2026 Digital with Purpose Global Awards Game interface of Defeat the Leuk-Monster Health & Wellbeing Category Winner trophy

SHENZHEN, CHINA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The winners of the 2026 Digital with Purpose (DWP) Global Awards were announced during the Digital with Purpose Global Summit 2026 in Shenzhen, China. SDG Hero : Defeat the Leuk-Monster, a child-centered digital health education solution initiated and supported by Boke Foundation , was named the Health & Wellbeing Category Winner. The awards are organized by the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI) and recognize digital solutions that address real-world needs while contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.Defeat the Leuk-Monster is developed from the broader SDG Hero game-based learning methodology, which uses play, storytelling, and co-creation to help children engage with complex topics. While SDG Hero has primarily focused on sustainability education for young people, Defeat the Leuk-Monster extends this approach into the field of child health education.The project focuses on children undergoing leukemia treatment and recovery, exploring how professional health knowledge can be translated into a more child-friendly and interactive digital learning experience. Rather than relying only on conventional health education methods, the project applies game-based interaction to support children in building health awareness and a more active understanding of self-management.A key feature of Defeat the Leuk-Monster is its “children-for-children” co-creation approach. During the development process, children were invited to contribute ideas, narratives, and creative expressions. Their input helped translate professional health knowledge into game-based scenarios and interactive experiences that are easier for young learners to relate to.From the beginning, the project was designed not only as a health education tool for children, but also as a participatory practice that listens to children’s voices and recognizes them as active contributors to the learning process. This approach reflects a wider shift in educational design, moving from adult-led content delivery toward more participatory and child-centered models.Through digital tools and game-based mechanisms, Defeat the Leuk-Monster explores how health education can become more approachable for children. The project seeks to make professional knowledge easier to understand, more engaging to learn, and better suited to children’s needs in sensitive health contexts.Its broader value lies in showing how digital education tools can be used not only to deliver information, but also to create learning experiences that are more empathetic, interactive, and accessible. The project brings together elements of health education, game design, child participation, and digital innovation, reflecting the wider purpose of the DWP Global Awards: to identify digital solutions that combine technological application with social value.About Defeat the Leuk-MonsterDefeat the Leuk-Monster is a child-centered digital health education project developed from the SDG Hero game-based learning methodology. It focuses on leukemia-related health education for children and explores how professional health knowledge can be translated into an interactive, child-friendly learning experience.About Boke FoundationBoke Foundation supports initiatives in education equity, digital literacy, public health, and sustainable development. Through game-based learning and digital tools, the Foundation works on educational and social impact projects that help young people engage with real-world issues.

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