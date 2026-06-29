KENPAT EARNS NATIONAL ACCREDITED QUALITY CONTRACTOR CREDENTIAL FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

KENPAT logo, Apopka, Fla.

KENPAT announced today that Associated Builders and Contractors has named it an Accredited Quality Contractor for the sixth consecutive year.

Our team lives at the intersection of human leadership and engineered precision.” — Paul Wolmarans, group CEO.

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KENPAT, a Florida-based specialty contractor of wall systems, ceilings and architectural finishes, announced today that Associated Builders and Contractors has named it an Accredited Quality Contractor for the sixth consecutive year.

The credential recognizes the company's sustained commitment to corporate responsibility across quality, safety, workforce development and community engagement.

“Our team lives at the intersection of human leadership and engineered precision — and that shows up every day in the quality of their work, their commitment to safety and their care for the people around them,” said Paul Wolmarans, group CEO.

Just 832 of the nation's elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2025. Established more than three decades ago, ABC's AQC credential provides recognition to industry-leading construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas:

• Quality

• Health and safety performance

• Talent management

• Craft and management education

• Community relations

"This industry-leading construction company is among an elite group of contractors, proving they are an employer of choice, provide immense value in the marketplace, prioritize health and safety, and curate an outstanding company culture," said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. "The team at KENPAT puts in the dedicated work and makes the daily decisions that set the standard for health and safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, market-based compensation, benefits and quality in the contracting community. This credential is also backed and validated by clients and third-party references. Congratulations to KENPAT for earning this prestigious credential and thank you for being a trusted, respected and transformational leader in the construction industry."

In earning the AQC credential, each member company commits to industry-leading health and safety by achieving the Gold, Platinum or Diamond level in ABC's STEP® Health and Safety Management System. Established in 1989, STEP provides contractors and suppliers with a robust, no-cost framework for measuring safety data and benchmarking with peers in the industry, with top performers achieving incident rates nearly seven times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average.

AQC is recognized by the Construction Users Roundtable, an organization founded by leading construction project owners, and AQC members are eligible for ABC's Top Performers lists, which rank contractors based on work hours.

To learn more about AQC and see the full list of accredited quality contractors, visit abc.org/aqc or utilize the ZIP code finder tool. ABC members have exclusive access to the list of Accredited Quality Contractors and more on FindContractors.com.

About ABC

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and 24,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit abc.org.

About KENPAT

KENPAT is a premier commercial specialty contractor providing drywall, interior and exterior wall systems, ceilings, and architectural specialties. KENPAT delivers innovative solutions for a wide range of projects, including public buildings, healthcare facilities, schools, and large commercial developments. For more information about KENPAT and its award-winning projects, visit www.KENPAT.net

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