KENPAT EARNS FIRST ABC STEP DIAMOND-LEVEL RECOGNITION

KENPAT Leads Construction Industry in Health and Safety, Says ABC Report; Earns Seventh Consecutive Year of STEP Achievement

We lead with safety. It’s more than a core value. It’s part of our DNA. And it’s part of our commitment to our team members and to each other that each person goes home safely each and every day.” — Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KENPAT, announced today it has achieved Diamond Level in Associated Builders and Contractors’ STEP® Health and Safety Management System. This is the first year the company has achieved ABC’s Diamond Level. It is the seventh consecutive year KENPAT has earned STEP recognition status.

STEP enables top-performing ABC members like KENPAT to achieve incident rates 658 percent safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics construction industry average, reducing total recordable incident rates by 85 percent.

“We lead with safety,” said Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO. “It’s more than a core value. It’s part of our DNA. And it’s part of our commitment to our team members and to each other that each person goes home safely each and every day.”

The real-world impacts of STEP are based on the findings in ABC’s 2025 Health and Safety Performance Report, an annual guide to construction jobsite health and safety best practices. Established in 1989, STEP provides contractors and suppliers with a robust, no-cost framework for measuring health and safety data and benchmarking with peers in the industry.

“STEP will help any contractor or supplier reinforce their commitment to the well-being of their workforce,” said Greg Sizemore, ABC vice president of health, safety, environment and workforce development. “If we choose to lead, if we choose to commit and if we choose to transform, together we can ensure every construction worker goes home safer, happier, healthier and more fulfilled every single day.

“Transforming the status quo to set the expectation that all incidents are preventable creates a culture where health and safety are elevated to core values, a moral obligation for employers and employees,” said Sizemore. “Priorities change frequently, but values remain consistent. The tools in STEP, as detailed in ABC’s annual safety report, show the blueprint of how industry leaders and workers like those at KENPAT create a culture of health and safety and win and deliver work to communities without incident.”

“This is the seventh consecutive year that we’ve improved our safety performance,” said Safety Manager Carlos Perdomo. With three gold and three platinum awards already on our mantle, this Diamond recognition is more than another award; it’s evidence of a step-change in our safety performance. And we’ll never waver in our commitment to employee health and safety.”

STEP participants measure their safety processes and policies on key components and the criteria for best practices through a detailed questionnaire, with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce jobsite incident rates.

About KENPAT

KENPAT is a premier commercial specialty contractor providing drywall, interior and exterior wall systems, ceilings, and architectural specialties. KENPAT delivers innovative solutions for a wide range of projects, including public buildings, healthcare facilities, schools, and large commercial developments. KENPAT is known for its commitment. For more information about KENPAT and its award-winning projects, visit www.KENPAT.net

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