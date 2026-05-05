HEART OF FLORIDA UNITED WAY INVESTS $65,000 IN 4C’S HEAD START AND EARLY HEAD START PROGRAMS

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Funds Will Be Used for Early Childhood Development Programs for Low-Income Families Across Central Florida

We are deeply grateful to Heart of Florida United Way for this transformative investment in 4C’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs."” — Patricia Frank, MBA, CPA, 4C President and Chief Executive Officer.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc. announced today that it will receive $65,000 to support its Head Start and Early Head Start programs from Heart of Florida United Way (HFUW), as part of HFUW’s 2026 program-year investments in community partners.

Heart of Florida United Way’s (HFUW) community investment process engages trained volunteers and rigorous evaluation to direct donor dollars toward programs that create measurable, lasting impact throughout Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. The 2026 program year investments, in part, reflect HFUW’s strategic focus on early childhood education as a cornerstone of long-term community well-being.

The $65,000 investment will directly benefit 4C’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs, which serve low-income children from birth through age five and their families across the tri-county region. Head Start provides comprehensive services — including education, health and mental health, nutrition, and family support — to children ages three to five not in school in Osceola and Seminole counties. Early Head Start extends those same services to infants and toddlers under three years old and expectant mothers in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

“We are deeply grateful to Heart of Florida United Way for this transformative investment in 4C’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Every dollar of their $65,000 investment goes directly to work for our youngest and most vulnerable children who deserve a strong start in life, regardless of the circumstances they are born into,” said Patricia Frank, MBA, CPA, 4C President and Chief Executive Officer.

She added, “This partnership is a testament to what is possible when a community unites around its priorities for children’s early education and family stability. With HFUW’s support, we will continue to provide comprehensive, high-quality early childhood and support services that not only prepare children for kindergarten but also focus on family self-sufficiency.”

ABOUT 4C

For more than 50 years, 4C has provided access to high-quality early learning and intervention programs that make a difference in the lives of young children. As a private non-profit 501©(3) corporation, 4C operates under a Board of Directors made up of community volunteers who establish corporate policy and provide direction for the Agency. For more information about 4C and the services it offers, please visit our website at https://4cflorida.org/

ABOUT HEART OF FLORIDA UNITED WAY

Heart of Florida United Way (HFUW) stands for the education, financial stability, health and basic needs of every person in Central Florida. Since 1939, HFUW has delivered programs, invested dollars, and convened community members around important issues impacting Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. In 2024-25, HFUW served 1 in 4 people in Central Florida through its direct service and funded programs. HFUW is home to notable community resources like the 211 Information & Referral Line; 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline; Mission United program for Veterans; Digital Horizons, an initiative bridging the digital divide; Destination Graduation at Seminole State College; the Planning Council Support program that facilitates community planning and priority setting for HIV services. United Way partners with individuals, local businesses, government, and other nonprofit agencies to open opportunities and close gaps in Central Florida. Visit www.HFUW.org for more information or call (407) 835-0900. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn at Heart of Florida United Way and on Twitter and Instagram @hfuw.

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