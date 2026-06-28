FIFA World Cup 2026: Many Matches. Zero Tolerance for Exploitation

Human trafficking is a global crime that affects millions of people and can occur anywhere, at any time, including major sporting events. While sporting events do not cause trafficking, they bring large numbers of fans and visitors that increases the risk of exploitation as demand increases.

During large special events, public safety agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the public must work together to increase awareness and prevention efforts around human trafficking to help rescue victims and stop the traffickers that exploit the most vulnerable members of society.

Human trafficking is criminal activity in which adults and children are exploited for profit by compelling them to perform labor or services, or to engage in commercial sex, through force, fraud, or coercion.

Big events, especially large-scale international sporting events, can make it easier for traffickers to exploit victims and operate unnoticed.

Human trafficking generally falls into two main categories: sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

Sex trafficking occurs when individuals are compelled to engage in commercial sex acts through force, fraud, or coercion.

Labor trafficking involves the exploitation of workers through threats, manipulation, debt, or other forms of control. Victims can be men, women, and children of any age, background, or nationality.

What are the signs?

While trafficking can be difficult to identify, there are warning signs that may indicate someone needs help.

Exhaustion, depression, or symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Poor physical health or malnourishment

Physical trauma such as scars or bruises

Untreated medical issues, such as sexually transmitted infections, occupational injuries or exposure

Lacks control over money, ID, travel documents, or personal schedule

Exhibits self-destructive behavior

Coached or rehearsed responses to questions.

Signs can include a person appearing fearful, anxious, or submissive,; being closely monitored by another individual, or being unable to speak freely about their living or working conditions. No single indicator confirms trafficking, but recognizing patterns can make a difference.

Everyone has a role to play in creating safer communities. By learning the signs, staying alert, and reporting suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities, we can help identify victims, disrupt exploitation, and support those in need. Awareness is more than education, it is a commitment to protecting the dignity, freedom, and safety of every person.

How to Report Human Trafficking?

If you are a victim of human trafficking, know of somebody who may be a victim of human trafficking, or have information about a potential trafficking situation, please call 9-1-1 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 and your information will be relayed to the appropriate law enforcement agency and an anti-trafficking victim service provider in your area.