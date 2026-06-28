Stage 2 Fire Restrictions
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sheriff Enacts Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in Ouray County
Ouray County, Colo. (June 28, 2026)
Ouray County will implement stage 2 fire restrictions for all unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately, Thursday, June 28, 2026.
Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions:
**NO OPEN FIRES**
*No campfires, charcoal grills, wood-burning stoves, chimineas, tiki torches, or any open flames, even at private homes or campgrounds.
*Gas grills or fire pits are allowed if they can be turned on and off and only in areas cleared of flammable materials.
*No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building.
*No chainsaw, or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine, unless it has a working spark arresting device.
*No welding or torches unless in a cleared area at least 10 feet wide and a pressurized fire extinguisher must be on hand.
*No off-road driving or parking: vehicles must stay on established roads, trails or parking areas unless there is no vegetation within 10 feet of the parking area.
*No explosives or fireworks
Violations of these restrictions can be reported to the Ouray County Sheriff's Office at 970-325-7272 or by calling WestCo Dispatch at 970-249-9110.
For more fire-related information on Colorado’s Western Slope please visit West Slope Fire Info: http://www.westslopefireinfo.com/
Community members and visitors are encouraged to sign-up for Emergency Notifications through Ouray County Alerts: https://ouraycountyco.gov/434/Emergency-Notifications
PARA PUBLICACIÓN INMEDIATA: El Sheriff establece restricciones de incendio de Fase 2 en el condado de Ouray
Condado de Ouray, Colorado (28 de junio de 2026)
El condado de Ouray implementará restricciones de incendio de Fase 2 en todas las áreas no incorporadas del condado con efecto inmediato, a partir del jueves 28 de junio de 2026.
Bajo las restricciones de incendio de Fase 2:
**PROHIBIDO HACER FUEGO AL AIRE LIBRE**
*Prohibido hacer fogatas, usar parrillas de carbón, estufas de leña, chimeneas de exterior, antorchas tipo tiki o cualquier llama abierta, incluso en viviendas particulares o campamentos.
*Se permiten las parrillas de gas o los fogones de gas siempre que cuenten con un mecanismo de encendido y apagado, y únicamente en áreas libres de materiales inflamables.
*Prohibido fumar, excepto dentro de un vehículo cerrado o un edificio.
*Prohibido el uso de motosierras u otros equipos impulsados por motores de combustión interna, a menos que cuenten con un dispositivo parachispas en buen estado de funcionamiento.
*Prohibido realizar trabajos de soldadura o usar sopletes, a menos que se lleven a cabo en un área despejada de al menos 10 pies (aprox. 3 metros) de ancho y se disponga de un extintor de incendios presurizado en el lugar.
*Prohibido conducir o estacionar fuera de caminos: los vehículos deben permanecer en carreteras, senderos o áreas de estacionamiento establecidas, a menos que no haya vegetación en un radio de 10 pies alrededor del área de estacionamiento.
*Prohibido el uso de explosivos o fuegos artificiales.
Las infracciones de estas restricciones pueden reportarse a la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Ouray llamando al 970-325-7272 o a la central de despacho WestCo al 970-249-9110.
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