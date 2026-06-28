Pride Parade Traffic Disruptions

Seattle Fire Department June 28, 2026 @ 10:37 am byon Alert Seattle: (SDOT) Happy Pride Day! If you are heading into Downtown Seattle today, please give yourself plenty of time to navigate traffic and find parking. With less than an hour to go before the parade begins, we are seeing plenty of traffic congestion on Fourth Avenue, near City Hall and into Pioneer Square. Drive safe and let’s celebrate, Seattle!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.