Submit Release
News Search

There were 147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,523 in the last 365 days.

Pride Parade Traffic Disruptions

by Seattle Fire Department on June 28, 2026 @ 10:37 am

Alert Seattle: (SDOT) Happy Pride Day! If you are heading into Downtown Seattle today, please give yourself plenty of time to navigate traffic and find parking. With less than an hour to go before the parade begins, we are seeing plenty of traffic congestion on Fourth Avenue, near City Hall and into Pioneer Square. Drive safe and let’s celebrate, Seattle!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pride Parade Traffic Disruptions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.