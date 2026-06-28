Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: June 29, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: 280 Belfast Road, Camden, ME 04843

State Park: Camden Hills

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Enjoy the full "Strawberry" Moon from the top of Mount Battie. Bring your own binoculars and telescopes; this is a self-guided viewing.

Contact Name: The park

Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109

Cost: Free with park admission: Adult Maine Resident: $4; Adult Non-Resident: $6; Senior Non-Resident: $2; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.

Related Website



Related Documents:

June 2026 Program flyer for Camden Hills State Park.