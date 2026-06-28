Full Moon Observation at Camden Hills State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: June 29, 2026
Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: 280 Belfast Road, Camden, ME 04843
State Park: Camden Hills
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Enjoy the full "Strawberry" Moon from the top of Mount Battie. Bring your own binoculars and telescopes; this is a self-guided viewing.
Contact Name: The park
Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109
Cost: Free with park admission: Adult Maine Resident: $4; Adult Non-Resident: $6; Senior Non-Resident: $2; Children 5-11 years old: $1; Children under 5 and Maine Seniors are free.
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