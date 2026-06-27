St. Albans Barracks - DUI Drugs #3 + DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 26A2004123
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME of Arrest: 06/27/2026 @ 11:49 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: 67 US Rt. 7
TOWN: Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs #3 and DLS
ACCUSED: Joseph Mailhiot
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle which struck the Europa Motel in Highgate, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Joseph Mailhiot was under the influence of drugs at the time he was operating his vehicle. His license had previously been criminally suspended. The Highgate Fire Department responded to assess the building and determined there was not significant structural damage. He was processed for DUI #3 and DLS and lodged.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/29/26 @ 1:00 pm
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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