A New Era in EV Infrastructure: EVACS Debuts Fully Automatic Charging Platform

Park and Forget. Charge your Electric Vehicle automatically and always have a fully charged vehicle at the ready. No forgetting to plug your vehicle in! Fully adjustable fast charging to connect underneath or to bumper of the Electric Vehicle. Shows a cross-section view of how the vehicle charges on the charging station.

From Plug‑In to Drive‑In: EVACS Redefines How Electric Vehicles Power Up

POWELLS POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new advancement in electric‑vehicle infrastructure is emerging with the introduction of the Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS)—a hands‑free, fully automated charging platform designed for residential garages, commercial fleets, and outdoor installations. EVACS reimagines the charging experience by allowing drivers to simply park and walk away while the system handles alignment, connection, and charge management.EVACS uses an adjustable track system capable of accommodating a wide range of wheelbases and tire widths. A height‑adjustable charging dock sits between protective tire guides and is shielded by spring‑loaded, weatherproof covers that open automatically as the vehicle enters. The system supports multi‑voltage charging, autonomous vehicle alignment, and future integration with manufacturer‑installed charging receptacles.A companion software application provides real‑time charge status, estimated time to full charge, and automatic notifications when charging is complete. EVACS is adaptable across multiple vehicle categories, including commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, UTVs, and golf carts.EVACS represents a new direction in EV infrastructure—one focused on automation, reliability, and compatibility with emerging vehicle technologies.Developer of the Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS)Scott Paterson is an innovator focused on practical automation solutions for emerging transportation technologies. With a background in mechanical design and real‑world EV use cases, Paterson created EVACS to solve one of the most persistent challenges in electric‑vehicle ownership: the need for a reliable, hands‑free charging experience that works across diverse vehicle types and environments. His work emphasizes adaptability, user‑centered engineering, and scalable infrastructure solutions for both residential and commercial applications.For licensing or production inquiries, contact:S.D. Paterson Development Co.P.O. Box 1Powells Point, NC 27947‑0001

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.