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Electric Vehicles Now Have Newly Developed Hands-Free Charging Station

Automatic Charging

Fast Charging By Adjustable Connection in front or Under Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station is a floor-mounted guide system with a width-adjustable electric vehicle charging dock. Users can drive their vehicle onto the guide system to automatically align the vehicle’s onboard charging receptacle with t

Shows a cross-section view of how the vehicle charges on the charging station.

Features an LED monitor with a camera or mirrors affixed to the charger that helps guide the driver onto the docking station at the correct angle while also offering a way for self-parking technology integrated into an electric vehicle to also be used for

Park and Forget. Charge your Electric Vehicle automatically and always have a fully charged vehicle at the ready. No forgetting to plug your vehicle in!

Patented Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station For a Wide Range of EVs

POWELLS POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS) is an automated charging system for electric vehicles that can be installed in a private garage, fleet vehicle garages, and any outdoor level space due to its weatherproof design. Users can utilize this automatic charging ability to prevent them from having to manually plug and unplug an electric vehicle to a handheld charger. This system can be self-standing, or wall mounted, with a multi-volt charger to accompany the adjustable track for all wheel bases and tire widths.

Each station is equipped with an electrical charging dock connected to the wall-mounted or self-standing multi-voltage charging unit to accommodate various levels of fast charging. It also is fully adjustable to accommodate a variety of tire and wheelbase sizes. The receptacle is housed between the tire guides, protected via spring-loaded and weatherproof plastic covers that automatically open and close when a vehicle is driven on and off the tire guides. Self-parking technology can also be accommodated via the system. Users can also adjust the height of the charging receptacle between the wheel tracks to accommodate different styled vehicles and clearances. Tire guide tracks can now be manufactured significantly smaller thanks to new parking guidance technology.

Newly manufactured electric vehicles may integrate the charging receptacle into the front bumper and spoiler styling. The charging receptacle for the vehicle can be retrofitted to existing electric vehicles. Handheld chargers can still be used in conjunction with the automatic charging station when the user is away from the station.

The (EVACS) is designed to function as “Park and Automatically Charge" allowing users not having to remember to plug in their handheld charger before the vehicles next use. A paired software application will notify the user of the status of the vehicle charge and time to full charge. The charger will automatically stop charging at the full charge level and notify the user. Self-parking technology can also be accommodated via the system.

The Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station can be adapted to many other types of electric vehicles besides electric automobiles. The station can be also utilized for commercial fleet trucks (all sizes), recreational vehicles, UTV’s, golf carts, and much more due to its flexibility of design. Exact size, measurement, construction, and design specifications may vary upon further development and manufacturing.

If interested in the licensing and production opportunities of the Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station (EVACS), please contact S.D. Paterson Development Co. P.O. Box 1, Powells Point, NC 27947-0001

Scott PATERSON
+1 276-525-4300
email us here
S.D. Paterson Development Co.
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Electric Vehicles Now Have Newly Developed Hands-Free Charging Station

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


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