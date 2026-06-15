Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station Receives Utility Patent

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Self Charging Electric Vehicle Station Makes Hands Free Charging Possible

JARVISBURG, NC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly issued U.S. utility patent covers the Electric Vehicle Automatic Charging Station , a floor-mounted, width-adjustable docking system designed to automate the alignment and charging process for electric vehicles. The system enables drivers to position their vehicles on a guided track that aligns the onboard charging receptacle with an integrated, weatherproof charging dock, supporting multi-voltage charging in both residential and commercial environments.The patented design addresses longstanding challenges associated with handheld EV chargers, including manual connection, exposure to weather, and the need for drivers to exit their vehicles. By incorporating adjustable tire guides, a height-adjustable charging receptacle, and protective spring-loaded covers, the system provides a structured method for consistent alignment across a wide range of vehicle sizes, wheelbases, and tire widths.The charging station can be configured as a self-standing or wall-mounted unit and is compatible with indoor and outdoor installation. Integrated mirrors or a rotating camera assist drivers in positioning their vehicles, while the system’s layout also supports use with self-parking technologies found in newer electric vehicles. An LED display provides visual confirmation when the vehicle is properly aligned and connected.Once docked, the system enables a “park and walk away” charging process. A paired software application can relay charge status and notify the user when charging is complete. The charging unit automatically stops at full charge.The patented system is adaptable to a broad range of electric vehicles beyond passenger cars, including commercial fleet trucks, recreational vehicles, golf carts, and other electric platforms. Its weatherproof construction and adjustable architecture allow for deployment in private garages, fleet facilities, and public charging locations.Figures accompanying the patent illustrate the system’s cross-section, standalone configuration, adjustment mechanisms, and vehicle docking sequence.Additional features include:• Enhanced safety mechanisms such as automatic shutoff in case of misalignment or obstruction.• Compatibility with various charging standards and connectors to future-proof the system.• Energy-efficient design minimizing power consumption during idle periods.• Modular components for easy maintenance and upgrades.The system's software integration supports remote diagnostics and firmware updates, ensuring optimal performance and adaptability to evolving electric vehicle technologies.The company is currently seeking investors.

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