Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES 06.14.2026 U.S. Financial Management Airman participate in an open ranks inspection during Exercise Arctic Ledger at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2026. Arctic Ledger is a multi-state exercise that challenged Airmen to strengthen their understanding of financial processes while preparing them to operate alongside partner units in contested environments. By investing in this essential training, participating units improved their readiness and ability to provide reliable financial support during future exercise, deployments, and real-world missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton) Date Taken: 06.14.2026 Date Posted: 06.27.2026 13:57 Photo ID: 9777619 VIRIN: 260613-Z-MF695-1004 Resolution: 8248x5062 Size: 4.94 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen wih Inaugural Training [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Ian Carton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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