Dogs 24/7 Completes Acquisition of Canine Creature Comforts
24/7 cage-free dog care is coming to Philadelphia
"We are excited to merge Canine Creature Comforts into our family of excellence at Dogs 24/7," said Stephen Biles, Founder & President of Dogs 24/7. "They are known for high quality dog care with an excellent reputation in the community for decades.”
About Dogs 24/7
Founded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is the national leader in cage-free dog boarding and daycare with almost 200 dog-loving employees, at 9 locations, in three states. Proudly celebrating 17 years of providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests. Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing skilled behaviorists/caretakers in the cage-free dog rooms, 24/7.
Our Mission—Provide a Safe, Loving, and stimulating environment for our 4-legged clients while simultaneously providing a convenient and socially engaging environment for our 2-legged clients.
For more information, please visit www.247.dog
Stephen Biles
Dogs 24/7 LLC
+1 833-364-7247
Stephen.biles@247.dog
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