Dogs 24/7 Completes Acquisition of Hot Diggity Dog

24/7 Cage-Free Dog Daycare and Boarding Coming to Las Vegas

Our goal is to preserve the exceptional care their customers know and love while introducing the cage-free experience and around-the-clock supervision that define Dogs 24/7.” — Stephen Biles

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dogs 24/7 is proud to announce the acquisition of Hot Diggity Dog, a well-established dog daycare and boarding facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The acquisition marks Dogs 24/7's expansion into the Nevada market, bringing the company to 10 locations across four states and continuing its mission of providing exceptional cage-free dog care to communities nationwide.Hot Diggity Dog has earned a strong reputation for quality service and trusted relationships with Las Vegas pet owners. As the facility transitions to Vegas Dogs 24/7 , customers can expect the same familiar team, along with the enhanced services and cage-free experience that have defined Dogs 24/7 for more than 17 years.The newly rebranded Vegas Dogs 24/7 will continue offering daycare and overnight boarding while introducing Dogs 24/7's signature approach, including cage-free care, 24/7 supervised overnight boarding, flexible drop-off and pick-up times, and around-the-clock care from experienced dog behaviorists and caretakers.About Dogs 24/7Founded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is a leader in cage-free dog daycare and boarding, employing nearly 200 passionate team members across 10 locations in four states. For more than 17 years, the company has been committed to providing dogs with a safe, loving, and enriching environment where they can thrive under continuous human supervision. Our Mission —Provide a Safe, Loving, and stimulating environment for our 4-legged clients while simultaneously providing a convenient and socially engaging environment for our 2-legged clients.

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