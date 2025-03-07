Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,938 in the last 365 days.

Dogs 24/7 Completes Acquisition of Pampered Paw Resort

24/7 cage-free dog care is coming to Pennsylvania

In the coming months, we are excited to bring our 24/7 cage-free model to Pampered Paw Resort, while maintaining traditional enclosures for dog parents who feel more comfortable with that option.”
— Stephen Biles
CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogs 24/7 LLC announced it has completed the acquisition of Pampered Paw Resort, a popular dog boarding and daycare facility in Washington, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh. The acquisition extends the Dogs 24/7 paw print into its fourth state and for the first time in the east.

"We are excited to merge Pampered Paw Resort into our family of excellence at Dogs 24/7," said Stephen Biles, Founder & CEO of Dogs 24/7. "They are known for high quality dog care with an excellent reputation in the community.”

About Dogs 24/7 LLC

Founded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is the national leader in cage-free dog boarding and daycare with almost 200 dog-loving employees, at 10 locations, in four states. Proudly celebrating 15 years of providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests. Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing skilled behaviorists/caretakers in the cage-free dog rooms, 24/7.

Our Mission—Provide a Safe, Loving, and stimulating environment for our 4-legged clients while simultaneously providing a convenient and socially engaging environment for our 2-legged clients.

For more information, please visit www.247.dog

Stephen Biles
Dogs 24/7
stephen.biles@247.dog
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dogs 24/7 Completes Acquisition of Pampered Paw Resort

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more