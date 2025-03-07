Dogs 24/7 Completes Acquisition of Pampered Paw Resort

24/7 cage-free dog care is coming to Pennsylvania

In the coming months, we are excited to bring our 24/7 cage-free model to Pampered Paw Resort, while maintaining traditional enclosures for dog parents who feel more comfortable with that option.” — Stephen Biles

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dogs 24/7 LLC announced it has completed the acquisition of Pampered Paw Resort , a popular dog boarding and daycare facility in Washington, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh. The acquisition extends the Dogs 24/7 paw print into its fourth state and for the first time in the east."We are excited to merge Pampered Paw Resort into our family of excellence at Dogs 24/7," said Stephen Biles, Founder & CEO of Dogs 24/7. "They are known for high quality dog care with an excellent reputation in the community.”About Dogs 24/7 LLCFounded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is the national leader in cage-free dog boarding and daycare with almost 200 dog-loving employees, at 10 locations, in four states. Proudly celebrating 15 years of providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests. Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing skilled behaviorists/caretakers in the cage-free dog rooms, 24/7.Our Mission—Provide a Safe, Loving, and stimulating environment for our 4-legged clients while simultaneously providing a convenient and socially engaging environment for our 2-legged clients.For more information, please visit www.247.dog

