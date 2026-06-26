Senate Bill 1389 Printer's Number 1849

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1849 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1389 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, COSTA, MUTH, COLLETT, SCHWANK, MALONE AND MILLER, JUNE 26, 2026 REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 26, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment, collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and penalties," providing for Small Business Health Care Premiums Contribution Tax Credit. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to read: ARTICLE XIX-L SMALL BUSINESS HEALTH CARE PREMIUMS CONTRIBUTION TAX CREDIT Section 1901-L. Scope of article. This article establishes the Small Business Health Care Premiums Contribution Tax Credit. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

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