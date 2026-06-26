Senate Bill 1391 Printer's Number 1850

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - distributed by the county commissioners as follows:

(1) Except as set forth in paragraph (5), two-fifths of

the revenue received by the county from the excise tax shall

be distributed to a tourist promotion agency pursuant to

section 2199.14 of the act of July 28, 1953 (P.L.723,

No.230), known as the Second Class County Code.

(2) Except as set forth in paragraph (5), one-third of

the tax collected by hotels within a municipality where a

convention center or exhibition hall is located, less the

cost of collecting the tax shall, at the request of that

municipality, be returned to that municipality for deposit in

that municipality's special fund established solely for

purposes of paying for promotional programs implemented by a

nonprofit organization which are designed to stimulate and

increase the volume of conventions and visitors within the

municipality or as provided in paragraph (7), subject to the

following requirements:

(i) An audited report on the income and expenditures

incurred by the municipality receiving funds from the

excise tax on hotel room rentals shall be made annually

to the county.

(ii) The members of the board of directors or other

governing body of the nonprofit organization utilized by

the municipality to provide the promotional programs

shall be appointed by the governing body of the

municipality.

(3) Except as set forth in paragraph (5), a 5% fee shall

be paid to the county for collecting the tax.

(4) Except as set forth in paragraph (5), all remaining

revenue from the tax received by the county, after paying the

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