Senate Bill 1391 Printer's Number 1850
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - distributed by the county commissioners as follows:
(1) Except as set forth in paragraph (5), two-fifths of
the revenue received by the county from the excise tax shall
be distributed to a tourist promotion agency pursuant to
section 2199.14 of the act of July 28, 1953 (P.L.723,
No.230), known as the Second Class County Code.
(2) Except as set forth in paragraph (5), one-third of
the tax collected by hotels within a municipality where a
convention center or exhibition hall is located, less the
cost of collecting the tax shall, at the request of that
municipality, be returned to that municipality for deposit in
that municipality's special fund established solely for
purposes of paying for promotional programs implemented by a
nonprofit organization which are designed to stimulate and
increase the volume of conventions and visitors within the
municipality or as provided in paragraph (7), subject to the
following requirements:
(i) An audited report on the income and expenditures
incurred by the municipality receiving funds from the
excise tax on hotel room rentals shall be made annually
to the county.
(ii) The members of the board of directors or other
governing body of the nonprofit organization utilized by
the municipality to provide the promotional programs
shall be appointed by the governing body of the
municipality.
(3) Except as set forth in paragraph (5), a 5% fee shall
be paid to the county for collecting the tax.
(4) Except as set forth in paragraph (5), all remaining
revenue from the tax received by the county, after paying the
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