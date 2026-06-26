Senate Bill 1385 Printer's Number 1848
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1848
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1385
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, COMITTA, COSTA AND KEARNEY, JUNE 26, 2026
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JUNE 26, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further
providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Paragraph (2) of the definition of "public
utility" in section 102 of Title 66 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subparagraph and
the section is amended by adding a definition to read:
§ 102. Definitions.
Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent
provisions of this part which are applicable to specific
provisions of this part, the following words and phrases when
used in this part shall have, unless the context clearly
indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Data center." A retail electric customer facility that is
used primarily or exclusively for electronic information
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