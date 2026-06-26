Senate Bill 1385 Printer's Number 1848

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1848

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1385

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, COMITTA, COSTA AND KEARNEY, JUNE 26, 2026

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JUNE 26, 2026

AN ACT

Amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further

providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Paragraph (2) of the definition of "public

utility" in section 102 of Title 66 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subparagraph and

the section is amended by adding a definition to read:

§ 102. Definitions.

Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent

provisions of this part which are applicable to specific

provisions of this part, the following words and phrases when

used in this part shall have, unless the context clearly

indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

"Data center." A retail electric customer facility that is

used primarily or exclusively for electronic information

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