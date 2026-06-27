Buchanan County Gene Field Road Bridge over I-29 now open

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Gene Field Road Bridge over Interstate 29 in St. Joseph is now open following a bridge replacement project. Clarkson Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, reopened the bridge to traffic this morning, Saturday, June 27.

The Gene Field Road Bridge replacement project began February 2026 following its emergency closure after being struck by an oversized load in November 2025. The bridge replacement project widened the bridge, replaced the driving surface and added pedestrian sidewalks to the north and south sides of the bridge.

Intermittent lane closures of I-29 and Gene Field Road may occur in the next week while crews finish the remaining shoulder work.

To learn more about the project, visit: https://www.modot.org/projects/gene-field-road-bridge-replacement-over-interstate-29-buchanan-county.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.

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Project Webpage

Gene Field Road Bridge Replacement over Interstate 29 in Buchanan County | Missouri Department of Transportation