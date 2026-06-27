Camceled: Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating New Orleans Man

The Silver Alert for Robert “Bob” Atkinson has been canceled. He has been located safe. Please refer all inquiries about this case to the New Orleans Police Department. Thank you for the assistance.

STATEWIDE ORIGINAL RELEASE

June 26, 2026

Orleans Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for 74-year-old Robert “Bob” Atkinson. He was last seen in the 800 block of Chartres Street on June 25, 2026, at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue a Silver Alert at approximately 11:32 p.m.

Atkinson is a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. He is 5’8” and weighs approximately 225 pounds, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts, brown shoes, and a camouflage army hat with a yellow star in the middle. Family reports that Atkinson has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Atkinson is believed to be walking on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding Atkinson’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222 or dial 911.

All questions should be directed to the New Orleans Police Department.

Contact Information:

Sgt. Ross Brennan

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

[email protected]