TROOP A NEWS RELEASE

July 23, 2026



Troopers Investigating Fatal Early Morning Crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

Baton Rouge – Shortly before 2:40 a.m. on July 23, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 at Innovation Park Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Madison Marshall of Baton Rouge.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ram pickup truck had become disabled and was stopped on the right shoulder of LA 30. A short time later, a 2013 Cadillac Escalade stopped in the northbound travel lane to assist the occupants of the disabled Ram. While the Cadillac was stopped in the roadway, a northbound Kia K4, driven by Marshall, struck the rear of the Cadillac.

Marshall was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained critical injuries, and was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Cadillac was also unrestrained, sustained minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is unknown; however, routine toxicology samples will be obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police reminds motorists that every decision made behind the wheel has consequences. Stopping a vehicle in a travel lane creates a serious hazard for everyone on the roadway. Whenever possible, disabled vehicles should remain completely off the roadway, and motorists should use safe, legal locations when stopping to assist others. Additionally, wearing a seat belt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious injury or death in a crash.

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop A

Phone: (225) 921-1384

[email protected]