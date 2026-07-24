Lake Charles Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On Friday, July 24, 2026, at approximately 2:43 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 492. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Richard Dean Abshire of Lake Charles.



The initial investigation revealed that a 2025 Dodge Ram, driven by Abshire, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 492. For reasons still under investigation, Abshire left the roadway, traveled down the ditch embankment and impacted multiple trees. After impact, the Dodge Ram became engulfed in flames.



Abshire, restraint usage unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.



While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.



Contact Information:

M/T Casey Wallace

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

Office: (318) 266-7275

[email protected]