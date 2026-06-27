Wildfire Assessment Program Course - Rangeley
Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service
Date: June 27, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Location: Rangeley Public Safety 15 School St Rangeley, ME 04970
Event Type: Workshop/Training
The course is free and open to anyone wishing to learn more about wildfire home assessments.
What to Expect
Classroom Session
You'll learn the fundamentals of assessing a home and working with residents to make their property more resilient to wildfires.
Hands-on Training
Put it into practice! Youll evaluate a home in the community to gain a better understanding of a home assessment and put classroom knowledge into action.
Provisions
Lunch will be provided by the Maine Forest Service.
Contact Information:
Local Contacts - Kent Nelson, (207) 922-7410, kent.nelson@maine.gov or Chief Michael Bacon, firechief@rangeleyme.org
NVFC Training Coordinator - Amanda Tegtmeyer, amanda@nvfc.org
The Wildland Fire Assessment Program (WFAP) will teach you how to work-side-by-side with homeowners to identify threats around their property that may be susceptible to wildfires. The WFAP is a joint effort between the National Volunteer Fire Council and the U.S. Forest Service to prepare fire department members with the necessary information, skills, and resources to conduct home safety assessments and provide residents with recommendations as to how to make their homes more fire adapted in the wildland-urban interface. Learn more about WFAP at www.nvfc.org/wfap.
Co-Sponsor: Maine Forest Service, National Volunteer Fire Council, North Lakes Fire & Rescue
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