Long Range Shooters of Utah Rifle Class

Long Range Shooters of Utah

2-Day Intro to Long-Range Shooting Courses

Class Size: 18 Students (3-4 instructors)

Cost: $600.00

Designed with the beginner in mind, students can expect to learn:

Theory, Mindset, Skillset, and Equipment needed to achieve precision and accuracy at long range.

Fundamentals of Marksmanship (Position, Breath Control, Natural Point of Aim, Trigger Control, Spotting Your Shot)

How to mount, level, and torque your rifle scope and bubble level for proper fit and eye relief.

How to use all of the functions of a riflescope (zeroing, setting the zero-stop, dialing windage/elevation, and parallax).

How to set up and use a ballistics app to generate accurate shooting solutions for any rifle, ammo, and condition.

How to derive and deploy a low-tech wind formula for any rifle, ammo, or condition and use from memory.

Friday is mostly classroom with some limited range time for setup and zeroing. Day 2 will be 100% on the range.

By the end of the course, students will be able to derive accurate wind drift and drop data for any condition and effectively engage targets to at least 1000 yards on their own with no coaching. We guarantee that all students will complete the 1000-yard milk jug challenge before going home. Those who wish to stay after class will have a chance to engage targets at 1200 yards, 1500 yards, and 1 mile. Milk jug challenges at these distances will be available upon request for $20.00 per attempt.

To Register for a Class (2-Day Intro to Long-Range Shooting, or 2-Day Precision Rifle 201 Course): https://www.longrangeshootersofutah.com/classes/