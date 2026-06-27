Home Rebate Programs

The Colorado Home Energy Rebate Program will provide rebates to eligible Coloradans for high-efficiency electric appliances and whole-home energy efficiency upgrades. These rebates will lower upfront costs for projects that reduce energy use and make homes healthier and more comfortable.

The Colorado Energy Office (CEO) will issue rebates through registered contractors. These registered contractors will pass the rebate savings on as discounts to households and multifamily building owners and operators. CEO will offer two rebate programs:

Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) will support high-efficiency electric appliances and other upgrades. HEAR rebates are now available to single-family households through registered contractors. Rebates for small multifamily buildings will be available in 2026.

Home Efficiency Rebates (HER) will support whole-home energy efficiency improvements. These rebates will be available to manufactured/mobile homes and large multifamily buildings in 2026.

Rebate type and amounts will depend on home type, household income level, installed improvements, and/or expected energy savings. For more information and to apply, visit the Colorado Energy Office's website online here.