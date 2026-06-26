Natural Resources Land Use Code Amendments

The Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission will hold a joint work session on Thursday, July 9, 2026 to discuss amendments to the Land Use Code for Natural Resources - Forestry Practices, Oil and Gas Operations, and Deep Geothermal Operations. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be held in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room, on the second floor at 333 W Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO 81435, and via Zoom.

You can view the draft Land Use Code Amendments for Forestry Practices, Oil and Gas Operations, Deep Geothermal Operations and related amendments online here.

This is a continuation of the County’s work to update the Land Use Code regulations and processes for Renewable Energy and Natural Resources. Previously, the Solar and Mining Regulations were adopted. Hearings for adoption of these amendments are expected in the fall.

Your comments are very important to us and will help the Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners make informed decisions. Comments can be sent to planning@sanmiguelcountyco.gov. Comments received by noon one week prior to the Planning Commission or BOCC meeting will be included in the meeting packet. Comments received 48 hours before the meeting start time will be forwarded to the commission or board. Any comments received after that time will be held until the next meeting. Please do not email Commissioners or Board members directly. Email sent to Commissioners/Board members may not become part of the meeting record.

We appreciate your participation in this important project. Contact the Planning Department if you have any questions at planning@sanmiguelcountyco.gov or 970-369-5423.