MPD Arrests Suspect in 2020 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the suspect in a homicide that occurred in 2020.

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 4:53 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to 3600 block of 14th Street NW for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located eight adult males and one adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported all of the victims to area hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the adult male victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent was identified as 28-year-old Devin Peterson, of Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Indictment, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Jaden Smith, of Hyattsville, MD. Smith has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 20103748

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