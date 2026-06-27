MSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Hancock County

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, at approximately 11:26 PM, a Trooper came upon a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 193 in TWP 22. Upon arriving at the scene, the Trooper located a 5-year-old boy in the front passenger seat whose condition was rapidly deteriorating. Troopers immediately began life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived. Despite those efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, 33-year-old Dion Campbell of Indiana, and a 10-month-old girl were transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Campbell is the father of both children. The three were the only occupants in the vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection before striking an embankment.

The investigation also indicates that both children were not properly restrained at the time of the crash. Route 9 was closed for several hours while the scene was processed. Assisting at the scene were the Cherryfield, Osborn, and Aurora Fire Departments, Bold Coast EMS, and Northern Light EMS.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information is being released at this time.