Three Juveniles Charged with Multiple Vehicle Thefts

Three 15-year-old males were arrested Thursday night and charged with four counts of vehicle theft after they were spotted entering a stolen 2013 Hyundai Tucson near Old Mathews Road. One of the teens was just arrested on May 31st and charged in Juvenile Court with three counts of vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools.

While speaking with community members, Violent Crimes Division detectives learned of Wednesday morning’s theft of a Kia Rio in the 400 block of Trinity Lane. A review of video footage showed the occupants of the Rio later that same morning stealing a Kia Sportage in the 3700 block of Dickerson Pike.

North Precinct officers recovered the Rio on McCarthy Park Lane on Thursday where it had been abandoned after crashing while doing donuts. They also located the Tucson nearby. It had been stolen from a residence across the street from where the Rio crashed. Soon after, detectives learned of a fourth vehicle that had been reported stolen from the 1100 block of Baptist World Center Drive, a blue Kia Seltos. Video footage showed that the occupants of the stolen Tucson had also stolen this SUV.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the three teens got into the Tucson and drove off. Detectives were able to immobilize the SUV and take all three juveniles into custody. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

All four vehicles were stolen by having their steering columns stripped and being hardwired, causing significant damage. During interviews, all three suspects admitted their involvement in the four vehicle thefts.

