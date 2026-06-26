Weekend election assistance is available for the 2026 Primary Election

Three Voter Service and Polling Center locations are open Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

If you live in Douglas County, plan to vote in the June 30, 2026, Primary Election, and need in-person assistance, three Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) locations are open Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to serve you.

VSPCs offer Douglas County residents the opportunity to vote in person, use an ADA-accessible voting machine, or replace a mail ballot. You must also visit a VSPC if you need to register to vote or update your voter registration.

Staff at three VSPC locations are ready to assist you with your election needs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 29, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 30.

Arapahoe Community College – Sturm Campus: 4500 Limelight Avenue, Castle Rock

Douglas County Parks and Trails: 9651 South Quebec Street, Highlands Ranch

Parker Water and Sanitation: 13939 Ancestry Drive, Parker

If you don’t need in-person assistance, return your voted ballot to one of the 23 convenient ballot drop box locations countywide. Safe, secure ballot drop boxes are available 24/7 now through 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 30, 2026

For official voter resources and election information, or to chat with Elections staff, visit DouglasCOVotes.gov, or contact Douglas County Elections by phone at 303-660-7444.