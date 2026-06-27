Frederick County Government Offices Closed for Independence Day

FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County Government offices will be closed on Friday, July 3 for Independence Day. County offices and services will return to regular hours on Monday, July 6.

Clarifications to the holiday schedule:

Animal Control: Administrative office will be closed, and kennels will be closed for adoptions. Animal Control Officers will be available for routine calls for service and may be reached at 301-600-1544. For emergency situations, call 301-600-1603 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/AnimalControl.

Administrative office will be closed, and kennels will be closed for adoptions. Animal Control Officers will be available for routine calls for service and may be reached at 301-600-1544. For emergency situations, call 301-600-1603 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/AnimalControl. Board of Elections: Office will be closed. For further details, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/Elections or call 301-600-VOTE.

Office will be closed. For further details, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/Elections or call 301-600-VOTE. Department of Social Services: Office will be closed. For further details, call 1-800-332-6347 or visit DHS.Maryland.gov.

Office will be closed. For further details, call 1-800-332-6347 or visit DHS.Maryland.gov. Division of Solid Waste and Recycling: The Reichs Ford Road Facility, including the transfer station, recycling center, yard waste drop-off, will be closed Saturday July 4, and administrative support offices will be closed July 3 and 4. Curbside collection schedules will not be interrupted by these changes. Please consult the Recycle Coach App or call 301-600-2960 with questions.

The Reichs Ford Road Facility, including the transfer station, recycling center, yard waste drop-off, will be closed Saturday July 4, and administrative support offices will be closed July 3 and 4. Curbside collection schedules will not be interrupted by these changes. Please consult the Recycle Coach App or call 301-600-2960 with questions. Health Department: All offices will be closed. For further details, call 301-600-1029 or visit Health.FrederickCountyMD.gov.

All offices will be closed. For further details, call 301-600-1029 or visit Health.FrederickCountyMD.gov. Frederick County Public Libraries : Libraries will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Curbside pickup and telephone reference will not be available. Branches that are open on Sundays will return to regular hours on Sunday, July 5. For further details, call 301-600-1630 or visit FCPL.org.

: Libraries will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Curbside pickup and telephone reference will not be available. Branches that are open on Sundays will return to regular hours on Sunday, July 5. For further details, call 301-600-1630 or visit FCPL.org. Frederick County Courts and State’s Attorney’s Office: District and Circuit Courts will be closed.

District and Circuit Courts will be closed. Transit: Transit will operate a Weekday Holiday schedule on Friday, July 3 and will be closed on Saturday, July 4. For further details, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/Transit.

Transit will operate a Weekday Holiday schedule on Friday, July 3 and will be closed on Saturday, July 4. For further details, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/Transit. University of Maryland Extension Frederick County: Offices will be closed. For more information, please visit Extension.UMD.edu/Locations/Frederick-County.

For further information about Frederick County Government services, meetings, department listings, and other issues of interest, call 301-600-9000 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov.

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CONTACT: Hope Morris

Communications Manager

Office of Communications and Public Engagement

301-600-2590