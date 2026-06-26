Daily Session Report for Friday, June 26, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 26, 2026
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:10 P.M.
(Non-Voting Session)
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· A report as directed by Senate Resolution 94 from the Joint State Government Commission
regarding Recruitment and Retention challanged for Pennsylvania Police, Corrections, and Prosecutors
· An annual report dated March 2025 – January 2026 from the Pennsylvania-Ireland Trade
Commission of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
· An annual report from the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing regarding its 2024 Calendar Year Annual Report
· An annual report from the General Building Contractors Association regarding its 2025 Annual Report
· An annual report from the Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania regarding its 2025 Annual Report
· An annual report from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board regarding its 2025 Annual Report
· An report pursuant to the Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority’s Act of October 24, 208 for cities of the third class,
from the Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the
House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 580 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HR 581 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2671 Game And Fisheries
HB 2672 Communications And Technology
HB 2673 Insurance
HB 2674 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 482 Aging And Older Adult Services
SB 1206 Health
SB 1212 Judiciary
SB 1273 Judiciary
SB 1400 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
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From Transportation Reported as Committed
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From Judiciary Reported as Committed
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|
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From Judiciary Reported as Committed
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From Judiciary Reported as Amended
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From Judiciary Reported as Amended
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From Judiciary Reported as Committed
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From Transportation Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
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