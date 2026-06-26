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Daily Session Report for Friday, June 26, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 26, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:10 P.M.

(Non-Voting Session)

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         A report as directed by Senate Resolution 94 from the Joint State Government Commission

regarding Recruitment and Retention challanged for Pennsylvania Police, Corrections, and Prosecutors

 

·         An annual report dated March 2025 – January 2026 from the Pennsylvania-Ireland Trade

Commission of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

 

·         An annual report from the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing regarding its 2024 Calendar Year Annual Report

 

·         An annual report from the General Building Contractors Association regarding its 2025 Annual Report

 

·         An annual report from the Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania regarding its 2025 Annual Report

 

·         An annual report from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board regarding its 2025 Annual Report

 

·         An report pursuant to the Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority’s Act of October 24, 208 for cities of the third class,

from the Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 580     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 581     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

                   

HB 2671   Game And Fisheries

HB 2672   Communications And Technology

HB 2673   Insurance

HB 2674   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

                   

SB 482      Aging And Older Adult Services

SB 1206    Health

SB 1212    Judiciary

SB 1273    Judiciary

SB 1400    Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1434

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 2227

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 2273

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 45

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

SB 111

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

SB 1235

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

SB 1259

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

SB 1377

From Transportation Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Saturday, June 27, 2026  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

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Daily Session Report for Friday, June 26, 2026

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