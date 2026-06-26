Daily Session Report for Friday, June 26, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 26, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:10 P.M.

(Non-Voting Session)

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· A report as directed by Senate Resolution 94 from the Joint State Government Commission

regarding Recruitment and Retention challanged for Pennsylvania Police, Corrections, and Prosecutors

· An annual report dated March 2025 – January 2026 from the Pennsylvania-Ireland Trade

Commission of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

· An annual report from the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing regarding its 2024 Calendar Year Annual Report

· An annual report from the General Building Contractors Association regarding its 2025 Annual Report

· An annual report from the Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania regarding its 2025 Annual Report

· An annual report from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board regarding its 2025 Annual Report

· An report pursuant to the Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority’s Act of October 24, 208 for cities of the third class,

from the Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 580 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 581 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2671 Game And Fisheries

HB 2672 Communications And Technology

HB 2673 Insurance

HB 2674 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 482 Aging And Older Adult Services

SB 1206 Health

SB 1212 Judiciary

SB 1273 Judiciary

SB 1400 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.