County Commissioner Meeting: June 30

Join us on Tuesday, June 30 at 5:30 PM for the County Commissioner meeting.

*Starting in July, the meeting held on the second Tuesday will be held at 8:30AM and the meeting held on the fourth Tuesday will be at 5:30PM

Legislative Items – Public Hearings

County Ordinance 26-05- A BILL ENTITLED AN ACT CONCERNING Supplemental Standards for Gas Stations to Include Fuel Pumps, Underground Fuel Storage Tanks and Islands, and Canopies in Queen Anne’s County; FOR THE PURPOSE OF reducing the required distance between an entrance/exit to a gas station to any intersection from 100 to 75 feet; providing how such distance is to be measured; and generally addressing and dealing with gas station entrances and exits;

County Ordinance No. 26-06 A BILL ENTITLED AN ACT CONCERNING An Increase to the Maximum Impervious Surface Ratio for Commercial and Industrial Uses in the Subdivision Commercial (SC) District Which Were in Operation Prior to December 31, 2025 in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland; FOR THE PURPOSE of increasing the maximum impervious surface ratio for commercial and industrial uses in the Subdivision Commercial (SC) Zoning District which were in operation prior to December 31, 2025, from 0.45 (45%) to 0.80 (80%);

Presentations

Shore Rivers Update: Ms. Annie Richards, Chester River Keeper

Longevity Ready QAC: Commission on Aging members and Ms. Annie Sparks Department of Aging and Transportation Director

New Business

Building Moratorium Review – Findings, Recommendations, and Policy Direction

The public is encouraged to attend in person at 107 N Liberty Street, Centreville

The meetings are also streamed live on our website at www.qac.org/live, on QACTV Facebook and YouTube and broadcasted on QACTV’s channel on Breezeline cable channel 7 or in HD 507.

Public comments will be accepted in person or via email and will be read during the Press and Public Comment time on the agenda. Please send your email comments to PublicComment@qac.org or comment live by going to https://www.qac.org/1430/Public-Comment-During-Live-County-Meetin We will accept comments up until the end of the meeting. Citizens are also able to submit written testimony to the County Commissioners by mail at 107 N. Liberty St, Centreville MD 21617

The agenda for this meeting can be found here https://qac.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06302026-2376