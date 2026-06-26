FEMA Extends Disaster Assistance for Fire Survivors

LOS ANGELES – Senator Ben Allen (D-Pacific Palisades) praised FEMA’s approval to extend housing support through July 2027 as fire survivors across Los Angeles continue to recover and work towards returning home.

“This is a critical lifeline for the thousands of families across Los Angeles who are still recovering from the devastating fires last year," said Senator Allen. "Rebuilding from a disaster of this magnitude takes time and resources, and survivors continue to need housing and financial assistance for their effort to return home. I’m grateful Governor Newsom has continued to prioritize this recovery and thank FEMA for recognizing the support wildfire survivors still need across our communities. I would additionally encourage the federal government to release the requested $15.5 billion in long-term recovery funding – support that has historically been provided to states in the immediate aftermath of disasters of this scale.”

Since the 2025 Los Angeles Fires upended and displaced tens of thousands of families, more than $177 million has been provided to 35,000 households through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program (IHP).

Citing the extraordinary challenges fire survivors continue to face, including insurance issues, housing constraints, and labor shortages, FEMA has approved California’s request to extend the IHP assistance. Eligible homeowners may receive additional financial housing assistance through July 9, 2027, and renters may receive extended assistance through October 9, 2026.

“We’re continuing to work hand-in-hand across all levels of government to ensure the community has the resources needed for a full recovery,” concluded Allen. “This issue is not going away.”