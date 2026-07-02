Autonomous Vehicle Safety Measure Advances Out of State Assembly Committee

SACRAMENTO, CA — California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San José) today announced that his Senate Bill 1246 (SB 1246), legislation establishing stronger oversight, accountability, and transparency standards for autonomous vehicle operations in California, has been passed by the Assembly Committee on Communications and Conveyance, moving the measure one step closer to final legislative approval.

"As autonomous vehicle technology continues to evolve, California has a responsibility to ensure innovation never comes at the expense of public safety," said Senator Cortese. "SB 1246 establishes common-sense guardrails that promote oversight, accountability, and transparency so everyone who shares our roads—drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, first responders, and robotaxi passengers—can have confidence that autonomous vehicles are operating safely."

SB 1246 strengthens California's regulatory framework by requiring greater transparency from autonomous vehicle operators, establishing clear accountability standards for remote operations, and improving communication between autonomous vehicle companies and emergency responders. The bill is intended to ensure that the rapid deployment of autonomous vehicle technology is accompanied by meaningful public oversight and safety protections.

"Every Californian deserves to know that the vehicles operating on our streets are subject to clear rules and meaningful accountability," Cortese said. "This bill recognizes that safety must remain our highest priority while California continues to lead the nation in transportation innovation."

SB 1246 now advances to the State Assembly Appropriations Committee.

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

Contact:

Mario B. Lopez, Communications Director

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Phone: 408-545-8205 | Email: Mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov

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