Senator Weber Pierson’s SB 869 Advances from Assembly Health Committee, Moving California Closer to Greater…

SACRAMENTO, CA — Today, Senate Bill 869, authored by Senator Dr. Akilah Weber Pierson (D-San Diego), passed the Assembly Health Committee, bringing California one step closer to providing consumers with clearer information about beverages containing high levels of added sugar.

SB 869 would require chain restaurants to display an easy-to-understand icon next to beverages containing 100 percent or more of the recommended daily value of added sugar, helping Californians make informed choices at the point of purchase. The bill does not prohibit the sale of any beverage or limit consumer choice. Instead, it promotes transparency by ensuring consumers have access to important nutritional information before ordering.

“Every Californian deserves clear, honest information about what they are consuming,” said Senator Weber Pierson. “SB 869 is a commonsense public health measure that empowers families with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. Transparency is not about taking choices away from consumers. It’s about making sure those choices are informed.”

According to public health experts, sugary drinks remain the leading source of added sugar in the American diet and are associated with an increased risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease, and other chronic health conditions.

“People deserve to know what they’re consuming when they dine out. Senate Bill 869 is a commonsense transparency measure that gives Californians clear information about the amount of added sugar in beverages, empowering them to make informed choices for themselves and their families,” said Christine Fallabel, Managing Director of Governor Affairs for the American Diabetes Association. “At a time when diabetes and other chronic diseases continue to impact millions of people, providing simple, accessible nutrition information is an important step toward improving public health.”

“Today’s vote marks an important step toward giving Californians clear, easy-to-understand information about beverages that contain a full day’s worth of added sugar or more,” said Judith Gutierrez, State Government Relations Director for the American Heart Association. “We’re grateful to Senator Weber Pierson for her leadership and to the members of the Assembly Health Committee for advancing this measure. We look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature to help Californians make informed choices about their health.”

"SB 869 reflects a simple principle: consumers deserve clear information before they make a purchase,” said Dr. DeAnna Nara, Campaign Manager for the Center for Science in the Public Interest. “This practical, evidence-based bill helps Californians quickly identify beverages containing an entire day's recommended limit of added sugar at the point of purchase. California has long led the nation in public health innovation, and today's vote continues that tradition by advancing a commonsense policy that puts clear nutrition information directly in consumers' hands. We thank Senator Weber Pierson and the Assembly Health Committee for their leadership and look forward to building on today’s momentum."

SB 869 now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

For more information about this bill or to request an interview, please contact Albert Parnell at Albert.Parnell@sen.ca.gov or 916-651-4039.

###

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D. represents California's 39th Senate District, which includes portions of San Diego County, the cities of Coronado, El Cajon, La Mesa, and Lemon Grove, as well as portions of the City of San Diego. Senator Weber Pierson is a board-certified OB/GYN and serves as the chair of the Senate Health Committee.